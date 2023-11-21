FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said charges stemming from a crash involving seven teens early Monday morning are pending the outcome of an investigation.

Detectives believe that speeding and alcohol are factors in the case.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday morning, a car carrying the teens, ranging from 13 to 17 years old, hit a tree near Shreve Road and Pioneer Lane in Falls Church.

Five of the teens were ejected from the vehicle. All six passengers were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they remain as of Nov. 21. The driver, the only occupant wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Five of the teens are students at George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church. The two others attend a nearby school. Friends of the group told DC News Now that at least two of the teens are related.

Initially, police took the driver into custody on charges of driving under the influence. Later, the department announced that the driver will not be charged, but charges are pending amid the investigation of the crash.

An email from Marshall’s Director of Student Services said that counseling resources would be available to students throughout Thanksgiving break.