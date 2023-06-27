FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said that between May and June, people in its Reston District went into more than 30 unlocked cars and stole personal belongings including purses, credit cards, cash, and electronics.

The crime isn’t limited to that area of the county.

The department said as of June 27, people unlawfully entered more than 1,000 cars by breaking into them or going into them when they were unlocked.

Additionally, more than 580 cars and motorcycles had been stolen, compared to 440 thefts during the same time frame in 2022.

Police shared guidance that could help prevent thefts from cars and/or thefts of cars and motorcycles:

Lock your car and avoid leaving your keys in the car.

Park in public places with lots of streetlights.

Keep the windows rolled up when you park.

Install car alarm systems and/or GPS systems.

Do not leave any personal or valuable belongings inside your car.

Do not leave your car turned on and unattended.

Do not leave a spare key where it can be found.

Utilize Security Cameras and floodlights.

Know where you’re going.

Practice proper automotive maintenance.

Always stay aware of your surroundings.

Do not store important personal documents in your vehicle.

Report suspicious activity to our non-emergency number at (703) 691-2131. If you have an emergency, call 911.

Detectives asked anyone with information regarding any incident such as the ones described to call (703) 478-0904.