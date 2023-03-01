FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said an elderly couple was found dead at a home in the Fairfax area Tuesday night. Detectives believe it was a murder-suicide.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted at 11:09 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a death investigation in the 8900 block of Walker St. where the bodies of a man and woman were.

It was in a follow-up tweet at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday that the police department stated detectives believed it was a case of murder-suicide.

Wednesday afternoon, the police department said the people who died were Janos John Gertler, 89, and his wife, Eva Anna Vas, 73.

Detectives said it appeared Gertler shot Vas, then shot himself. Police found several spent cartridge cases and a gun inside the couple’s home.