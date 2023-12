FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County police said Crash Reconstruction Units were on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on Fairfax County Parkway.

Officers said they responded to the intersection of Northbound Fairfax County Pkwy and Burke Centre Pkwy in Burke Monday morning.

One driver was reportedly airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Northbound Fairfax County Parkway was closed at the intersection while the investigation was underway.