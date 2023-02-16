McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) was investigating after they received many reports of “suspicious flyers portraying bias material” in McLean on Thursday morning.

Police said that they found somewhere from 40 to 50 flyers in several neighborhoods in West McLean. These flyers were in sealed plastic bags weighted with bird seed.

FCPD said that the flyers seemed to be placed at houses at random.

As of Thursday evening, police were still working to find out where the flyers came from. They did not give more details on the flyers’ content.

Anyone who may have seen anything or who may know anything about these flyers is asked to call police at 703-556-7750.