FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County police department said they are investigating an apartment shooting where a man was shot and killed.

Police were dispatched to the 10400 block of Viera Ln in Fairfax just before 8:00 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

Officials said a family member who lived in the home heard a gunshot inside the apartment. They then found the victim in the living room shot and a suspect fleeing the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said this is not a domestic-related incident, but the suspect is known to the family.

The suspect is in custody.