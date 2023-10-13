MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) was investigating “suspicious flyers” with bias material that were distributed in a Wolf Trap neighborhood Friday.

FCPD said that officers were canvassing the area and asking neighbors to look at any surveillance video.

“The Fairfax County Police Department has increased patrols and visibility around our houses of worship and reached out to many faith-based communities. While there is currently no specific threat within our community, we are continuing to collect additional information about this incident. We will continue to maintain a presence to support our faith-based community,” a statement from FCPD said.

Police asked that anyone with any information call the McLean Police District at 703-556-7750. More information about bias crimes can be found online.