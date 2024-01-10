FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said it was looking for a group of serial burglars who use bouquets of flowers and spray paint to break into people’s homes.

The series started on Dec. 28 when detectives identified the five burglaries that they believe to be all connected. In four of the burglaries, a woman goes up to the home with flowers, knocks on the door and when nobody answers, she returns to a car waiting for her and then two men break in and steal stuff.

They steal items such as jewelry, cash and purses and mess with the home security cameras to avoid being identified.

The five burglaries are listed:

Dec. 28, 2023, 6 p.m. at 900 hundred block of Dominion Reserve Dr., McLean

Dec. 29, 2023 6 p.m. at 1100 hundred block of Bishopgate Way, Reston

Jan. 1, 2 a.m. at 1100 hundred block of Windrock Dr., McLean

Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. at 11000 hundred block of Lance Lane, Oakton

Jan. 9, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 11100 hundred block of Farm Road, Great Falls

Police are asking anyone in the community that had someone attempt to deliver flowers to their home or know any information to reach out by calling (703) 556-7750.