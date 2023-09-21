FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they are looking for a man that sexually assaulted a woman and tried to rape her in the Mosby neighborhood.

On Sept. 16, around 6:40 p.m. the Fairfax County Police Department said the suspect planned to meet the victim at the Quarry Inn Motel located at 7179 Lee Highway.

When the woman opened the door, the suspect took out his knife and threatened her before sexually assaulting her. The victim was able to escape and call police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s and thin with acne or scars on his face.

(Fairfax County Police Department)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (703) 246-7800.