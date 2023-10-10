FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said they have charged a man for the murder of Brenda Ochoa Guerrero.

On April 13, a community member found an unconscious woman, later identified as Ochoa Guerrero, in a car in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital.

Police arrested three men and a woman for hiding her body.

On Friday, police charged Eric Antonio Rubio, 36, of Alexandria, with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Rubio is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.