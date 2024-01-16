Editor’s Note — The copy was updated to reflect changes made by police regarding the age of the victim.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a teenager was shot in the arm in Lincolnia.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at Braddock Dr. and Overlook Dr. The teenager was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have a description of the suspect but asked anyone with information to call 911.

The shooting was still being investigated and police believe this was a targeted attack.