FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — An alarming trend has led a Fairfax County police reform group to urge accelerated implementation of policy changes.

Since the start of 2022, Fairfax County police have shot nine people, four of whom were killed.

On Tuesday, that group told the county’s Safety and Security Committee what policies it believes deserves an update or clarification, or if there are new policies needed.

The Police Reform Matrix Working Group is a community-based group that has continued work on an extensive set of community-originated recommendations that stemmed from a 2020 call for reform review. The group consists of 10 members in addition to nonvoting members from the Fairfax County Police Department, the Civilian Review Panel, and the Independent Police Auditor.

Its May 2023 report consists of a wide-ranging list of policies — from recruitment and retention to mental health, and use of force.

Many of the proposed changes can be traced directly back to incidents seen over the past year and a half.

For instance, the group is recommending an interim foot pursuit policy be developed in the short term (30-45 days). The policy, which it suggests be considered with input from the community, has a goal of helping “reduce officer and injuries to officers and suspects.”

The recommendation comes months after Timothy Johnson was shot and killed by an officer who was pursuing him for allegedly stealing sunglasses at Tysons Corner Center.

“We want to be deliberate and put in place not just a policy, but the right policy,” said Supervisor Jeff McKay.

Some of the other use of force-related proposals are:

Follow through on Use of Force Community Advisory Committee recommendation, including one that would make “pointing a gun and any other threatened weapon… reportable as a use of force.”

Assess and strengthen key programs already being implemented, which include eliminating “threats of self-harm from the definition of aggressive resistance” and “clarify levels of civilian resistance that can justify the use of force.”

“Whenever we have the number of [officer-involved shootings], fatal shootings, approaching the number of… non-domestic homicides in our community, we have a problem,” said Supervisor Walter Alcorn.

One of the other recommendations is to make the department’s co-responder team staffed 24/7. Currently, it’s staffed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This comes after an August 2022 shooting of Jasper Aaron Lynch, who was undergoing a mental health crisis. According to police, they were called to Lynch’s house twice — but only the first time was a clinician there in addition to the police. The second call resulted in Lynch being shot and killed.

“Jasper Aaron Lynch, Timothy McCree Johnson cannot simply be names added to a list,” said Vernon Walton, a member of the group. “But their names, and particularly their deaths, should propel us to greater reflection, rigorous reform, practical policy, and a more caring community.”

One concern came from Supervisor Pat Herrity.

“We don’t have broad community input into this,” he said at Tuesday’s committee meeting. “We’ve got a group of police reform folks that got together and hasn’t heard the other side of the impact.”

Before any of these policies are brought up for a vote, they will be reviewed by Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, who will offer his opinions to be shared with board members.