FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they identified the man with three parrots wanted for robbing a McDonald’s.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said the robbery took place at the restaurant, located at 6165 Arlington Blvd. in the Seven Corners area, on Aug. 23.

Investigators said the man, seen in video from a nearby convenience store, stole an undisclosed amount of money from McDonald’s, then left the area in a Ford SUV.

The video police released showed the man dressed in a striped shirt with a cowboy hat and three parrots.

Fairfax County police thanked the public for its help in identifying the “Bird Bandit.” Police said they were working to obtain a warrant for his arrest.