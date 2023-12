FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man robbed a store with a knife on Saturday, but was quickly found and arrested by Fairfax County police.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Maple Pl. in Annadale for a robbery. In a post on X, police said a man stole merchandise, displayed a knife, and ran away.

Police tracked the suspect to a nearby apartment and took him into custody.

Officers linked the suspect to another robbery earlier in the day.