FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department advised residents to be careful when visiting banks or financial institutions — several people were targeted after visiting one.

Police said that witnesses have seen victims withdraw a large amount of money from a bank. Then they see the suspects follow the victim as they drive away. Most of the victims in these cases tend to park their cars at another location and leave the money in the car. The suspects then break the window of the car and steal the money. The term is called ‘bank jugging’.

On September 15 at about 3:15 p.m., a victim withdrew $9,500 from a local bank. When the victim got in his car and started to drive off, his tire pressure sensor turned on. The victim got out of his car and noticed one of his tires was punctured.

A man wearing a backpack then approached him and said that he had an aerosol tire inflator kit in his backpack. As the victim was checking the tire, the man said that he needed another kit and left. The victim checked his car and realized the money was gone.

Police determined the suspect was watching the victim as he arrived and left the bank. The suspect punctured the tire of the victim’s car and followed the victim as he drove away.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Franconia Police Station at 703-922-0889 and ask to speak with a detective.