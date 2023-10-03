FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — It’s been more than two years since independent researchers from the University of Texas at San Antonio suggested to Fairfax County’s Police Department (FCPD) that it consider adding a foot pursuit policy to the lengthy list of rules and guidelines that govern its officers.

While it has yet to be added, a recent police shooting is fueling a push to implement the change.

Back in February, two FCPD officers chased 37-year-old Timothy Johnson out of Tysons Corner Center and into a wooded area beyond the parking lot. They then shot and killed him.

The shooting, captured on body-worn camera, resulted in a grand jury — which chose not to indict the two officers — and then the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney calling for a special grand jury to weigh the evidence again.

The shooting also has been a topic of discussion among community members, some of whom have requested the police to take action to ensure future chases have clear rules guiding them.

Chief Kevin Davis, who said policing is “always evolving” at a meeting with the county’s Safety and Security Committee on Tuesday, discussed that policy and many others.

Jeff McKay, the Democrat who chairs the county’s board, asked Davis if “it’s correct to say that as of today we don’t necessarily have an explicit policy on this, but that we’re working toward a policy.” Davis said yes, referring to new efforts to track data on foot pursuits, and acknowledged that the department is looking at other jurisdictions’ policies when crafting its own.

Davis said a formal foot pursuit policy could be crafted by early 2024 — which he called “ambitious” but a “goal.”

Carl Crews, the attorney for Johnson’s family, told DC News Now he wants to see a policy put in place now that gets expanded in the future.

“You need to have something now, something that would give some direction now because any police encounter could lead to a deadly result, just like it did for Timothy Johnson,” he said.

He suggested the policy could answer the questions: “How to pursue when there’s an open field; how to pursue when there’s a rough terrain in your pursuit; how to pursue a misdemeanor as opposed to a felony.”