RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A man in Reston faces seven counts stemming from allegations of animal cruelty.

According to court documents, authorities seized 30 cats from a home on Southgate Square on Nov. 17, 2022. The living conditions included “large amounts of fecal material and urine inside and outside the litter boxes, poor lighting, poor air circulation, and prominent smell of ammonia and feces.”

A veterinarian concluded that roughly half the cats were suffering from upper respiratory infections. Several had to be euthanized immediately.

A judge ruled that Kyle Marble could not have companion pets for two years.

A woman told investigators that she had reserved two kittens from an upcoming litter, paying Marble a $750 deposit. She said she never got the kittens, and that Marble told her all of his cats had been seized after he suffered a car accident.

In April 2023, the woman noticed Marble’s account on an online classified website was active under a new username, once again offering “apple-headed Siamese kittens” for sale.

After a court deemed Marble unfit to own companion animals, investigators found he had a young puppy, as well as cat food and items in his home.

Marble has a history of animal cruelty; In 2012, a judge ruled Marble could not keep companion animals for a period of two years. According to court documents, Marble is “well known to Animal Protection Police.”

Marble did not respond to a request for comment from DC News Now.

Authorities would not comment on the ongoing investigation of Marble. However, Lt. Kathleen Prucnal of the Fairfax County Animal Protection Police said that when the department hears of concerns, the priority is animals’ well-being.

“We start an investigation and we determine what the care of the animals is and the state of their health, their safety, and their well-being,” she said. “And we can do a variety of things. Sometimes it’s education with the owner, sometimes there are resources we provide or directions we give them where they can get resources.”

She said concerns don’t focus on the number of animals in a home, which is a zoning issue, but rather, the health and level of care provided. She said that hoarding conditions can be dangerous for animals, even when there isn’t a large animal population. She said that the public can look for signs of distress if there is a concern about the treatment of pets.

“If it’s in poor health, if it’s got discharge in the eyes, a lot of times you see that with cats will have upper respiratory infections. Often that occurs when you have a lot of cats or animals in a home where there’s not enough ventilation, the litter boxes aren’t being cleaned adequately,” she said.

For more information about the hoarding of animals, Fairfax police advise you to visit the Hoarding of Animals Research Consortium.

Marble is due in court on July 7.