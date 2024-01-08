FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tysons Urban Team detectives arrested four people after police say they stole merchandise and ran out of a store.

The retail theft crew was arrested on Jan. 5, around 5:05 p.m. when detectives got an alert from loss prevention. The crew snatched over a dozen designer handbags, totaling over $4,500 and ran from the store. They got into a car that was waiting for them before fleeing the area.

Detectives and Virginia State Police were able to catch up to them on I-495 in Annandale by using the Express Lane.

They were all taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged.

Shaniya Briyanna Clark, 19, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. She was held on a $1,000 secured bond from another jurisdiction.

Miyara Ghiselle Fletcher, 19, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny with intent to sell. She was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.

Kevin Wormley, 32, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.

Paris Teresa Hooks, 20, of D.C., was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny with intent to sell. She was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.

The detectives got the stolen bags back and returned them to Bloomingdale’s.