FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tysons Urban Team detectives arrested four people after police say they stole merchandise and ran out of a store.
The retail theft crew was arrested on Jan. 5, around 5:05 p.m. when detectives got an alert from loss prevention. The crew snatched over a dozen designer handbags, totaling over $4,500 and ran from the store. They got into a car that was waiting for them before fleeing the area.
Detectives and Virginia State Police were able to catch up to them on I-495 in Annandale by using the Express Lane.
They were all taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged.
- Shaniya Briyanna Clark, 19, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. She was held on a $1,000 secured bond from another jurisdiction.
- Miyara Ghiselle Fletcher, 19, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny with intent to sell. She was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.
- Kevin Wormley, 32, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.
- Paris Teresa Hooks, 20, of D.C., was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny with intent to sell. She was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.
The detectives got the stolen bags back and returned them to Bloomingdale’s.