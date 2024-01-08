FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tysons Urban Team detectives arrested four people after police say they stole merchandise and ran out of a store.

The retail theft crew was arrested on Jan. 5, around 5:05 p.m. when detectives got an alert from loss prevention. The crew snatched over a dozen designer handbags, totaling over $4,500 and ran from the store. They got into a car that was waiting for them before fleeing the area.

Detectives and Virginia State Police were able to catch up to them on I-495 in Annandale by using the Express Lane.

They were all taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged.

  • Shaniya Briyanna Clark, 19, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. She was held on a $1,000 secured bond from another jurisdiction.
  • Miyara Ghiselle Fletcher, 19, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny with intent to sell. She was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.
  • Kevin Wormley, 32, of Maryland, was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.
  • Paris Teresa Hooks, 20, of D.C., was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and larceny with intent to sell. She was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.

The detectives got the stolen bags back and returned them to Bloomingdale’s.