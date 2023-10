FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said a road had to be closed in McLean, Va. after a water main broke flooding the roadway.

Both directions of Kirdy Rd. were closed between Sugarstone Ct. and Claiborne Dr.

A video posted to the X platform shows water rushing over a collapsed portion of roadway.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as repairs are made.