FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Roads were closed after a gas line was struck on Monday afternoon.

Police said that construction equipment hit the gas line on Route 50 and Waples Mill Road. Fire and Rescue and the gas company responded to the scene as well.

As a result, all of the westbound lanes on Route 50 were closed at Jermantown Road, and southbound Waples Mill Road was also closed at Pender Drive.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said that units will be on the scene for anywhere from two to six hours.

Police advised drivers to find different routes.