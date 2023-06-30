FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a Fairfax County Public Schools employee who is accused of having child sex abuse material, referred to more commonly as child pornography.

The Fairfax County Police Department said detectives began investigating Aaron Matthew Betts, 32, of Rose Hill in March after they received a cyber tip that an sex abuse video had been uploaded to an online platform.

On Friday, June 30, detectives executed a search warrant in the 6300 block of Saddle Tree Dr. and arrested Betts who began working for Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) in September 2021. Police said his roles with the school division included working with its intramural sports program.

The police department said the material that came through the cyber tip seemed to come from the Internet and that detectives do not think FCPS students are involved. It added that a thorough investigation of Betts’ personal electronics would take place to ensure the safety of the community.

As of Friday, Betts was in jail with no bond set.