FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said Wednesday that a second person had been charged in a drug-related robbery that led to the death of two people on Memorial Day.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Vladimir Garcia Montes, 18, of Falls Church faces a charge of robbery resulting in death, the same charge already brought against a 17-year-old.

Officers were at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Ln. in the Falls Church area on May 29 after they received word of a shooting. Jonas Skinner, 20, of Ashburn had been hit by gunfire. Police found him in the laundry room of an apartment building where he died.

Three other people were in the parking lot. They had been stabbed. One of them, Braden Deahl, 18, of Arlington died at the hospital.

The Fairfax County Police Department said officers found a large amount of marijuana that detectives believe was related to the incident.