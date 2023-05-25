FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a Senior Alert Thursday for a 75-year-old man who last was seen on May 22.

VSP said Umaru Barrie disappeared from Reston Hospital Center, located at 1850 Town Center Parkway in Fairfax County. Police said they believe he was on foot when he left the hospital. Barrie has an impairment which members of the Fairfax County Police Department believes puts his health and safety in jeopardy.

Umaru Barrie (Virginia State Police)

VSP asked anyone who saw or sees Barrie to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 691-2131.