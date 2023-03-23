FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were at the scene of a crash in the Groveton area Thursday afternoon after a fire truck and other vehicles collided.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that the wreck happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Memorial Street. The crash involved the truck from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and three other vehicles.

Police said medics took several people to the hospital. One person’s injuries were considered critical.

Because of the crash, the police department said Richmond Highway was closed at Memorial Street immediately after the wreck.