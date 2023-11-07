FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said they were at a shopping center in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Tuesday afternoon after a situation prompted the evacuation of a building there.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue posted at 5:16 p.m. that crews were at the shopping strip, located in the 3800 block of S. George Mason Dr., for a “utility emergency” and that utility companies were on the way to the location.

(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

The post, which appeared on the X platform, noted that no one, including firefighters, had been hurt as a result of the situation. The post did not include any specifics about the incident.