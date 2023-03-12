VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a crash Sunday evening affected power in Vienna.

Officers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Beulah Road in Vienna. They said that nobody was injured, but the car had crashed into a pole.

Police said in a tweet at 10:20 p.m. that Dominion Power was expecting to restore power in the neighborhood within two hours.

In a follow-up tweet at 10:56 p.m., police said that the neighborhood remained powered, but they also said that a “large power outage is anticipated while pole is being replaced.”

Beulah Road was closed down and a detour was established. Police said they expected it would reopen around early rush hour on Monday.