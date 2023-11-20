FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said seven teens were involved in a crash that left six with life-threatening injuries at around 5:00 a.m.

Police said in a post on the X platform that officers were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Pioneer Ln. in Merrifield.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The six passengers were taken to hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Five of the six teens hurt were ejected from the vehicle. The sixth was trapped and had to be extracted, according to police.

Police gave an update from the scene Monday morning. Officers said that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

They said all the teens were between the ages of 14-17 years old. All of the juveniles were local and said to be known to one another. All of the juveniles remained on scene until police arrived.