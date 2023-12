FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — After ticketing a driver going 107 mph inside a 50 mph zone, Fairfax County police had a reminder: “Slow down, folks!”

The Fairfax County Police Department posted on the platform X Friday saying that an officer caught the driver speeding on the Fairfax County Parkway.

(Fairfax County Police Department)

“As we step into the New Year, let’s remember to pace ourselves both in life and on the roads. Speed limits exist for a reason!” the department said in the post.