FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Smoke poured into the skies of the Lorton area Friday afternoon as crews worked to put out a scrap pile fire.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFR) posted video of the fire which was burning in the 9900 block of Richmond Hwy. The location is in the general area of Mims Street, according to Google Maps.

The post on the X platform went up at 1:46 p.m. In it, FCFR said there had been no injuries reported.