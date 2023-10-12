FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a special grand jury returned indictments against a police officer who shot and killed a man accused of stealing sunglasses from a store in Tysons Corner in February.

The indictments against Sgt. Wesley Shifflett were for involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Shifflett, whom the Fairfax County Police Department fired as a result of the incident, shot Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, of Washington, D.C. on Feb. 22. Johnson was accused of stealing sunglasses from a store at Tysons Corner Center.

In April, a grand jury chose not to indict Shifflett after it found that there was not enough probably cause to do so.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney made the decision to impanel the special grand jury to look into the police shooting after the grand jury failed to return the indictments.

Shifflett was one of two officers who opened fire the day that police received a report of the theft that was to have taken place. The other officer was not connected to Johnson’s death.