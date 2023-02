First responders said no injuries were reported.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire at the Mike’s American Grill restaurant in Springfield on Tuesday evening.

Officials said that the fire was possibly in the kitchen. Smoke was showing when they arrived around 8:50 p.m.

(Image courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue via Twitter)

(Image courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue via Twitter)

The restaurant, which is located on Backlick Road, was evacuated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews gave an update ar 9:50 p.m. saying that the fire was under control. Nobody had reported any injuries at that time.