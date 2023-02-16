FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County elementary school instructional assistant was charged for assaulting a student.

Police said that on January 11, an employee at Saratoga Elementary School saw Fouzia Masood Khan, 59, “drag a student by their arm down the hall.” The employee reported this incident to school administrators, who notified detectives on January 13.

On Thursday, detectives served a summons for simple assault.

Police said that the investigation into this incident was ongoing. Anyone who knows anything is asked to call 703-246-7800, option “4”.