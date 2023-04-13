FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People in different areas of Fairfax County told police that the drivers of suspicious-looking buses tried to pick up children Thursday morning and that, in each case, the driver of the bus drove off when someone from the community confronted him.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that the first incident happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. in the Reston area. A person in a short white bus with a blue stripe supposedly tired to pick up a student at a bus stop in the area of Southington Lane. Officers said somebody confronted the driver. When that happened, the driver closed the door of the bus and left.

The second incident, which involved a different bus, took place around 7:55 a.m., only 10 minutes after the first encounter. In the second case, an unmarked yellow school bus with black stripes tried to pick up elementary school students at a bus stop in the area of Chynoweth Street and Telegraph Road in Lorton. Someone went up to the driver, and when that happened, he drove away.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked anyone with information about the incidents to call (703) 691-2131. People also can provide information anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.