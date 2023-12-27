FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a 911 call led to the arrest of a 16-year-old teenager on Saturday.

Police said the teen was accused of breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault an elderly woman.

FCPD said that on Dec. 23 at about 10:30 p.m., it responded to a home in the 14600 block of Northwest Pl. in Chantilly for a 911 hang-up call.

A police officer found the elderly woman being followed by the teen inside her home. The teen was claiming to be her grandson.

The woman disputed the claim and the officer attempted to detain the teen. He tried to flee but was quickly taken into custody.

Police said the woman heard a knock on her door and was confronted by the teen, who then forced his way into the home. The woman then attempted to call 911 but was assaulted by the teen, preventing her from giving information to the dispatcher.

The teen then forced the woman to go into a bedroom to continue assaulting her, but that was when officials got to the house.

The 16-year-old was charged with burglary with intent to rape, abduction with intent to defile, preventing a 911 call and assault and battery.