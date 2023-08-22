FAIR OAKS, Va. (DC News Now) — A teenager who was arrested for shoplifting on Sunday was found to be linked to hate/bias flyers that were distributed in Fair Oaks last week.

Officers from the Fair Oaks District said on Saturday, Aug. 19 that they were investigating a series of “suspicious flyers portraying bias material” that had been distributed throughout the area over the previous two days.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is engaging in discussions with religious leaders across the County to address the incident and identify prompt measures to enhance the safety and security of our religious community,” a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, officers were called to the Target at the Fair Lakes Shopping Center for a shoplifter who was in custody.

FCPD said that the Target Asset Prevention Team told officers that the suspect was seen stealing a staple gun, sandwich bags, glue and other items.

Police determined that this teenager was the same person who had distributed the flyers in Fair Oaks last week. FCPD charged the teen with petit larceny.

If you are the victim or witness of any bias crimes or incidents in Fairfax County, police ask that you call 911 for any in-progress crimes or the non-emergency number at (703) 691-2131. Anyone with more information about this incident can call the Fair Oaks station at (703) 591-0966.