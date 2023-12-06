FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is investigating the fatal overdose of a teenage girl in Seven Corners.

FCPD said officers responded to the report of a juvenile who was “unconscious and not breathing” at about 6 p.m. on Sunday in the 2900 block of John Marshall Drive.

The teenager was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The teenager was video chatting with a friend when she became unconscious. The friend alerted a family member, who found the teenager unresponsive and called 911.

Police found evidence of narcotics usage nearby.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this overdose to contact them at (703) 246-7800, option 5.

FCPD also warned people of the dangers of fentanyl, as little as 2mg of which can be fatal. Over 90% of all drug overdoses in the Fairfax Health District have involved fentanyl for the past several years. Police said there has also been an increase in youth drug overdoses.