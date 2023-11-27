FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — One of the six teenagers injured in a crash on Nov. 20 in Fairfax County passed away due to their injuries.

Around 5 a.m. on that morning, a car carrying the teens, ranging from 13 to 17 years old, hit a tree near Shreve Road and Pioneer Lane in Falls Church. The driver of the car was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, while the six passengers were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Four of the teens still remain hospitalized while the other occupants have since been released from the hospital, Fairfax County police said on Monday.

This is the 17th non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County so far in 2023 – in 2022, there were 19 such crashes.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call detectives at (703) 280-0543.