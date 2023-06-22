FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said four teenagers from the Lorton area face charges in connection to a smoke shop burglary that took place in May. Two of them face charges related to other burglaries.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the four teenagers were in a stolen car that they put through the front of Smoke Bazaar, located at 6715 Backlick Rd. in the Springfield area, around 12:40 a.m. on May 21. Investigators said the group took merchandise, then left the area in another stolen car.

(Fairfax County Police Department)

Police found the getaway car later in the day in the 9200 hundred block of Wildewood St. Officers contact the owner of the car and found out that other items had been stolen, including AirPods, which investigators tracked to an apartment. In addition to finding the AirPods, officers found property taken from Smoke Bazaar during the burglary.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old who were inside the apartment were among the people arrested for the burglary. Police said two other teenagers, who are 15 and 16, also were arrested.

Detectives said they determined that two of the teenagers were connected to other burglaries in the Springfield area, both of which took place on May 13:

Tobacco Plus, 6127 Backlick Rd.

Tobacco & Vape, 6440 Brandon Rd.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked anyone who may have additional information related to any of the incidents to call (703) 922-0889.