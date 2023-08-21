Update: 3:45 p.m.: Telegraph road has reopened.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said the north and southbound lanes of Telegraph Rd. had to be closed after a hit and run Monday afternoon.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternate routes after power lines and a metal pole were scattered across the roadway.

The road is closed from Highland Meadows Ct. to Old Telegraph Rd.

Police said no on was injured and the driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene.