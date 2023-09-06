FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Now on day four of the heat wave, things are heating up at A Action Home Services, an HVAC, plumbing and electric company based in Alexandria.

“Our men are exhausted,” said Chuck Teets, company president. “You know, we generally don’t allow vacations in the summertime and especially now, you know, this is when we have to just stand up.”

Phone calls, according to Teets, have tripled from those needing their home air conditioners repaired. Many of those callers will have to wait as priority is given to contract customers first.

“When you get record-setting temperatures, I mean, everybody and their brother’s calling you,” Teets said. “And I know a lot of people are saying, Chuck, hey, can you get someone out here?”

There are things you can do to stay cool at home. Teets advised to get a service contract that will do routine maintenance on the home cooling unit twice a year, which should prevent your unit from failing. Since home air conditioning units are kept outdoors, something else to remember is to clear vents of vines and bushes that could cause units to fail.

“Every day I just try to count my blessings,” said Jamey Brice, who has air conditioning at home since he makes sure his unit works.

As a result, his home, and many others, have been nice and cool during some of the hottest days of the year so far.