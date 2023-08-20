RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Three teenagers were arrested in an ongoing investigation of a robbery at a Reston golf course.

On Aug. 16 at around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the Hidden Creek County Club in Reston for a weapon brandishing.

An employee had approached a group of teenagers who he suspected of stealing golf carts in the past. An argument ensued and one of the teenagers pulled out a gun – no one was injured during the incident.

Later that evening at about 8:00 p.m., officers returned to the golf course for a robbery. A group of teenagers stole a golf cart and crashed it before robbing a part of the golfers at gunpoint. No one was injured and the teens drove away from the scene.

After investigating, detectives charged Deon Luangraj, 18, of Lynchburg, with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Two other teenagers were also charged with robbery, firearm, and narcotic offenses.

Police said the investigation led to the recovery of four firearms and narcotics.

Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 246-7800.