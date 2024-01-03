FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating three crashes that happened on I-66 on Wednesday.

Police responded to a “chain reaction crash” just after 6:30 p.m., a VSP spokesperson said in an email. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-66 at the 51-mile marker – one driver was injured, but declined treatment.

Minutes later at 6:49 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-66 near Exit 62 for Nutley Street. There, a vehicle ran into the back of a tow truck. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, while the tow truck driver was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At 7:35 p.m., another two-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near the 56-mile marker. One driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

All three crashes are under investigation and charges are pending, the spokesperson said.