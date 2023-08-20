RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Three teenagers, including two juveniles, remain in custody after Fairfax County Police arrested them in connection with an unusual armed robbery.

The three are charged with the Aug. 16 theft of a golf cart at gunpoint at Hidden Creek Country Club.

“To hear someone get a gun pulled on them is pretty crazy, especially over a golf cart,” said Jake Singer, who lives near the golf course.

Detectives arrested Deon Luangraj, 18, of Lynchburg, with Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number. A 16-year-old boy was also charged with Possession of a Firearm, while a 14-year-old boy was charged with Underage Possession of a Firearm. The two juveniles also face various narcotics violations.

“Hopefully we can chalk it up to kids being bored over the summer and, you know, hopefully, they learn their lesson from it and pay for any damages that they caused,” Singer said.

Police said the incident started the night of Aug. 16 when an employee approached the teens who he suspected stole other golf carts from the country club. An argument ensued, and according to police, one of the teens pulled out a handgun. He did not fire, however, and no one got hurt.

Investigators said the suspects stole a golf cart later that night and crashed it. They then robbed some golfers of their cart at gunpoint and drove away. They remained free until their arrests.

“You don’t expect to hear something like that happen, you know, hopefully ever, but especially in this area,” Singer said. “A lot of people move here and come here because it’s pretty quiet.”

The general manager of Hidden Creek Country Club declined to comment on the robbery as the investigation into the incident continues.