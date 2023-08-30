FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. —The American Automobile Association said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the worst travel days for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Most travelers are expected to hit the roads or board their flights for the holiday as early as Thursday. They said the worst times to travel on Thursday are between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Experts said the best time to travel on Thursday is before 7:00 a.m.

For Friday, traffic is expected to be worse between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. The best time to travel on Friday is before 11:00 a.m. according to experts.

AAA said travel bookings this holiday weekend are up 4% over last year. For flyers, the most crowded days at the airport are also expected to be Thursday and Friday.

The worst crowds are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday coming back.

Drivers looking to beat the crowds returning home might want to return on Saturday which is expected the least crowded day at the airport.

“No definitely, definitely not,” says Springfield resident Joe Benson. “Not risking the travel with all headaches and then the hurricane Idalia. It’s a big thing as well so no. Stay local, yeah, definitely stay local yeah,” said Benson.

Hurricane Idalia could impact travel for families heading to the beaches.

Places like Ocean City and Virginia Beach are seeing high risk for rip currents and bettering surf.