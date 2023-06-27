FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — After years-long battle to deploy traffic cameras on school buses, the Board of Supervisors solidified an agreement with the school district to implement the technology.

In Spring 2024, the division will outfit 50 buses with cameras to tamp down on reckless driving around students. If a camera catches a car running a school bus stop sign, the driver will be issued a $250 citation in the mail.

The board voted to approve the agreement during today’s meeting after representatives delivered comments on the measure.

“Passing a school bus with flashing red lights, under no circumstance I can conceive of, is appropriate behavior,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim McKay said during a discussion of the agreement. “I’ve listened to the school bus drivers honking, because that’s literally all they can do about it.”

Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust has advocated for the measure since use of the technology became legal in 2011. Several iterations of the agreement have been shuffled between the State House and the county board. Any changes made to how the cameras are used must be passed through the General Assembly.

“This is a long time coming, and frankly, I think [it] will save lives,” McKay said.

While the cameras eliminate some need for police officers on patrols, enforcement still requires police department manpower. If a camera detects a potential violation, the video footage is sent to the camera vendor, Verra Mobility, which will process the video. The footage will then be sent to the Fairfax County Operations Support Bureau, Transport Services. There, police officers will review the case and determine if a citation is warranted.

“With staffing, everyone is experiencing staffing issues nowadays,” Lt. Harold Morris said. “It allows for some kind of some type of enforcement to be with the bus at all times.”

In August 2022, speed cameras were deployed to school zones. According to transportation and safety data presented during today’s meeting, there has been a 33% reduction in speeding in those areas. The hope is that the bus cameras will have a similar effect in deterring reckless driving.

Vice Chairwoman Penelope Gross of the Mason District, reiterated that the camera program is a long-time-coming. However, she said she’s received anonymous pushback from some community members.

“Someone called [us] and said he was a CDL driver. And he believes that the enforcement of video monitoring of vehicles passing school buses puts CDL drivers at a disadvantage because of their inability to react and stop in time,” Gross said.

Gross believes that any responsible CDL driver is going to be watching the traffic and be able to watch and stop in time.

Deputy County Executive Thomas Arnold said that there would be significant outreach and education to ensure that drivers understand laws surrounding school buses.