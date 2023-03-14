GREAT FALLS, Va. (DC News Now) — A tree on wires closed part of Georgetown Pike in Great Falls and caused some power outages late Tuesday afternoon.

Fairfax County Police said around 2:30 p.m. that a tree had fallen on power lines. They shut down Georgetown Pike between Stephanie Circle and Ellsworth Avenue.

Police said they expected the closure to last for several hours.

(Max Marcilla / DC News Now) (Max Marcilla / DC News Now) (Fairfax County Police / Twitter)

Dominion Energy was on the scene. According to their outage map, 277 nearby customers were without power as of 5:40 p.m. The map said these customers can expect to have power back by 9 p.m.