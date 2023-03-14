GREAT FALLS, Va. (DC News Now) — A tree on wires closed part of Georgetown Pike in Great Falls and caused some power outages late Tuesday afternoon.
Fairfax County Police said around 2:30 p.m. that a tree had fallen on power lines. They shut down Georgetown Pike between Stephanie Circle and Ellsworth Avenue.
Police said they expected the closure to last for several hours.
Dominion Energy was on the scene. According to their outage map, 277 nearby customers were without power as of 5:40 p.m. The map said these customers can expect to have power back by 9 p.m.