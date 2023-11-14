FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said two kids are in custody after discharging a gun inside a McDonald’s bathroom in Rose Hill.

Police said that at around noon, they responded to the McDonalds at 5600 Franconia Road because people reported hearing gunshots inside the bathroom of the restaurant.

Officers said no one was injured and eyewitnesses said several kids were seen leaving McDonald’s in a car soon after. The officers were able to find the car and took the kids into custody.

Officers said the kids went to Edison High School and a child who was also involved returned to the school. They quickly found the kid and took him into custody.

While reviewing the footage, police determined that one of the kids was seen entering a bathroom. During the search of the bathroom, police found a gun hidden above a ceiling tile.

One child was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

A second child was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Brandishing, and Reckless Charge of a Firearm.