FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said they arrested two seventeen-year-olds in connection with a recent shooting at the Kingstowne Shopping Center.

Detectives said they obtained video footage and physical evidence which was used to secure a search warrant for the teens.

The two teens were apprehended at a home in the 7600 block of Oakridge Woods Court in Lorton.

Police said they found two firearms at the residence where they arrested the teens. They were taken to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

(Fairfax County Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at (703) 922-0889.