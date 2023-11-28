FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man from Tysons faces charges for possession of child pornography after being arrested for charges related to automatic weapons.

Fairfax County police said Craig Strasbourger, 31, was initially arrested on Nov. 17 for charges related to automatic weapons.

After investigating Strasbourger’s devices, however, detectives also charged him with three counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, one count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Possession of Animal Sexual Abuse Material.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (703) 246-7800.