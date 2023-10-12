TYSONS CORNER, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a carjacking at Tysons Corner Center on Thursday evening.

Fairfax County police said that two suspects took the keys from a victim and threw an unknown, non-harmful liquid on them around 6:25 p.m. at the parking garage in the 7900 block of Tysons.

The suspects then stole the victim’s car. No weapon was shown and the victim was not taken to the hospital — no injuries were sustained and the liquid did not seem to be caustic.

There were initially reports of acid, but police said those reports did not seem to be true.

Police asked that anyone with any information call 911.